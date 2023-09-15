Cozy comfort meets abundant space! Custom built Kurtz builder masterpiece situated on over 8 acres of serene country setting. This exceptional home has approximately 4,100 sq ft. of living space plus a finished basement. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and formal dining room. Large family rm w/ fireplace and pocket doors connected to the cozy nook and spacious sunroom. Hardwood floors. Multi-zoned ht/air. Custom woodwork throughout. Upstairs offers an owner suite with a private bath, and 2 sizeable bedrooms with bath and lots of closet space. 3rd floor offers a finished bonus room and/or office. Huge room with bathroom over the 3-car garage. The basement has a fun stage area and multiple rooms to use as you please. The oversized backyard is completely fenced with a 12x20 workshop/shed with a small basketball court. Substantial rear solar system will save you thousands on electricity (under $10 a month in the summer!). This awesome home is wonderful for making memories in each season throughout the years!