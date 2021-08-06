4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $575,000

This meticulously and completely renovated spacious and welcoming home, located in beautiful Egg Harbor City, is waiting for you. Nestled on 1.1 acres among the oak trees, this property is an outdoor lovers dream. Swim laps in the elegant pool and enjoy summer family fun in your own backyard. There is plenty of space to plant flower and vegetable gardens, too. Enjoy the tranquility of the quiet neighborhood. All that is missing is you! Close to the beaches, Atlantic City and Philadelphia. All new SS appliances, kitchen quartz countertop and backsplash, wood floors, new pool pump and liner, gas fireplace, new landscaping, well insulated home, new roof and gutters, new a/c, finished basement with additional room and closet and many other updates.