4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $549,000

Nestled on 1.1 acres among the oak trees, this meticulously and completely remodeled home awaits! A 2100 sq ft ranch home, with a finished basement, has plenty of room for your family to grow. The highly rated Cedar Creek High School is a short distance away. There are also private schools nearby. As you enter the front door you are greeted by a beautiful kitchen, dining area and family room with a gas fireplace. Gorgeous oak floors throughout, and beautiful textured tiles in all three bathrooms. Right outside the back door, a fresh pool beckons you to relax poolside and enjoy summer entertaining. Enjoy the tranquility of the quiet neighborhood. All that is missing is you! All new SS appliances, kitchen quartz countertop and backsplash, wood floors, new pool pump and liner, gas fireplace, new landscaping, well insulated home, new roof and gutters, new a/c, finished basement with additional room and closet and many other updates. Close to the beaches, Atlantic City and Philadelphia.