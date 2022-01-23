4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $324,900

Welcome to this completely remolded single family home nestled here in EHC. This property is as close as it gets to brand new construction! Barley lived in! home boast 4 large bedrooms and 3 additional bathrooms, and also a powder room on first floor. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet, and a beautifully finished master bathroom, with rain shower head, claw foot bath tub, and beautifully finished tile throughout. Downstairs has two bedrooms with their own jack and Jill bathroom. Upstairs also has its junior suit with own bathroom. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island, and granite counter tops. Other home features include, large patio deck with a handmade fire pit out back, large front deck with two large ceiling fans, open living room concept with electric fire place, fun for the whole family! With over 2200 sq ft of living space you will not have a problem with storage. Detached garage perfect for bikes, outdoor furniture after the season, and more. You won't want to miss this!