4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $299,900

Be Pleasant on Pleasant Mills!!! Sitting right under 4 acres, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1800+ Sqft Rancher, with a beautiful salt water pool has tons of potential. The last owner has done a lot of work to the property but there is a lot of ideas that were never completed. Home does need work to fully meet it potential, but this home could be truly amazing. Being Sold Strictly As Is, and all certifications needed to be completed by the the buyer. Call Today…to see the potential pleasant mills has to offer.

