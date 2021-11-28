LARGE HOME WITH RENTAL UNIT! Imagine yourself as the owner of this unique property. It is a well-maintained, colonial style house boasting 4 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms, a spacious basement, and a walk-up attic. It also features a rental or mother-in-law cottage to allow for an additional stream of revenue or family to live close by. The ornate wood molding, coffered ceiling, and intricate radiators and doorknobs tie the house together for a welcoming feel. Original hard wood floors flow throughout the house, and the living and dining rooms provide plenty of room for guests. Pair this with a quiet neighborhood and a corner lot, right outside of downtown Egg Harbor City and this becomes a house that would make a great home for anybody.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four Egg Harbor Township residents and one from Vineland face drug charges after authorities searched a township home Tuesday, the Atlantic Co…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — It will be years before a small vineyard off Route 9 in Beesleys Point produces a single glass of wine, but neighbors want to…
Wife of veteran who set himself on fire in Atlantic City says he needed more help for mental health issues
A Somers Point man fighting for his life after setting himself on fire last week is a U.S. Army veteran under treatment for mental health issu…
“I have some really, especially good news,” Palombo said at the start of the meeting. “I’m happy to announce that the B.L. England plant site …
SOMERS POINT — National store chains have put their money on the city by opening stores such as Target, Chipotle and Taco Bell, which are all …
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested five people Wednesday after residents complained about drug transactions in the area.
ATLANTIC CITY — Perhaps nothing symbolized the spotty performance of Bally’s Atlantic City in recent years better than the mismatched replacem…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.
When you talk about the best subs in South Jersey, the conversation doesn’t go very long before somebody brings up Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing. And for good reason. A classic no-frills American deli, Sugar Hill offers some damn good sandwiches, with everything from standards like turkey, roast beef or ham and cheese to a long list of one-of-a-kind specialty subs.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE