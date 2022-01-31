This house features endless possibilities and sits on an oversized lot stretches from street to street! This owner occupied house has very large living space, over 1500 square feet! New siding and stone facade. Theres a full basement with New Gas hot water heater & New Gas Forced Air Furnace. Other features include ceiling fans, Gas Cooking, New Central AC, Solar Panels (Lease is about $75.00 pm) Utility room with Washer and Dryer, one full bathroom downstairs and one full bathroom upstairs. Three bedrooms on the second floor, and a full size walk up storage attic. There is a deck off the back of the house and a patio on the right side of the house, half the yard is currently fenced in. Back of the lot has additional off street parking, a garden shed, and a detached garage with another full kitchen, bedroom, bathroom & electric service (Can not be legally rented). Located close to Philadelphia Ave and Route 30. Close to dining and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $199,000
