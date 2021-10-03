 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $150,000

THIS HOME HAD ALOT OF ATTENTION OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS. STILL NEEDS REFURBISHING. HAS FOUR POSSIBLE FIVE BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS, GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR A FIX AND FLIP, LOTS OF POTENTIAL.... BUYER RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CERT AND REPAIRS.....

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News