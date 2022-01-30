THIS HOME HAD SOME WORK DONE, STOPPED FOR MEDICAL REASONS, STILL NEEDS REFURBISHING. HAS FOUR POSSIBLE FIVE BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS, GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR A FIX AND FLIP, LOTS OF POTENTIAL.... BUYER RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CERT AND REPAIRS.....HOUSE HAS MOLD IN THE BASEMENT...RECENTLY HAD A PIPE BURST, WATER IN THE BASEMENT.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANTVILLE — The search for a missing Egg Harbor Township man ended Tuesday when the body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was discovere…
PLEASANTVILLE — Police have charged three men with aggravated assault, and the city has ordered Centerfolds Cabaret to close after Irving Mayr…
PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a missing Egg Harbor Township man they say was last seen early Sunday morning.
WEST WILDWOOD — West Wildwood Police Officer Dylan Keenan-Hannum is out of jail and out of a job after reaching a plea deal on charges of maki…
The hits keep coming in January. This weekend will be four out of five that we spend the week watching for a storm to strike the area.
ATLANTIC CITY — After conducting a walkthrough of the nearly 23-year-old facility Wednesday evening, city officials say they have a temporary …
A Gloucester County man has been charged in the bludgeoning death of a Mount Laurel woman, authorities said Friday.
VINELAND — A city man wanted in a fatal shooting outside a Wawa has been caught, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Wednesday.
An Ocean City police officer was charged with stalking after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Lower Township, Cape May County Prose…
Two South Jersey deer have tested positive for past coronavirus infection, according to a news release recently issued by the New Jersey Depar…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE