4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor - $599,900

WELCOME TO HORSE COUNTRY, 2.3 ACRES!! CLEARED LOT FOR HORSES!! LARGE POLE BARN WITH STALLS!! IN-GROUND POOL!! LAND, PRIVACY, NATURE!! This stunning four bedroom, two and half bath, Nearly 3,000 sqft, forever home features: large asphalt driveway, huge full length covered front porch, foyer showcasing the staircase with iron spindles, hand scraped hardo flooring throughout, formal living room with built in shelves, family room with cozy fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, main floor powder room, large mud room with laundry hook up, 2 car attached garage, large second floor laundry room, three great size bedrooms, large private master bedroom with attached deck large master bath with new steam shower, sauna, water closet with bidet, walk-in closet, additional area attached to the master bedroom that can be perfect for an office space. The backyard offers a paradise for those that love the outdoors. It offers multiple entertaining areas, it has rear multi-tier deck off the family room, pergola, in-ground pool, outdoor shower, cleared lot fenced in for horses, large pole barn with 3 stalls, barn has solar panels, wash stall with dedicated water source and drainage system. Quiet street, surrounded on all sides by tree's, nature, and privacy. Current owner had three horses and loved the lifestyle this house provided for them. Approved septic, MATTERPORT VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=co2d9xfZonp

