MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO SEE THIS LOVELY COVENTRY MODEL HOME WITH TWO BEDROOMS ON THE SECOND FLOOR. THE MINUTE YOU WALK IN YOU WILL FEEL AT HOME. THIS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE TWO BEDROOMS. CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. BOTH DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN HAVE WALK IN BAY WINDOWS ADDING EXTRA ROOM AND ELEGANCE. THE KITCHEN HAS MANY UPGRADES AS WELL, 42"CABINETS, S/S APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVEN, GRANITE COUNTERS AND BACKSPLASH, KITCHEN OVERLOOKS SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM AND WARM AND WELCOMING SUNROOM. GO OUT THE SLIDER DOOR TO THE LARGE HARDSCAPE PATIO THAT BACKS TO YOUR PRIVATE WOODED AREA. THIS LOT IS A PREMIUM LOT THAT WILL ALLOW FOR YOU TO ENTERTAIN YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS FOR MANY YEARS. THE FIRST FLOOR ALSO HAS A LAUNDRY ROOM WITH CLOSET. THE MASTER BEDROOM LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR AS WELL WITH TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS, FULLY UPGRADED MASTER BATH HAS LOVELY TILE, DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE WALK IN SHOWER, SEPARATE JACUZZI TUB. THE GUEST ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR CAN ALSO BE USED AS AN OFFICE. THE SECOND FLOOR IS ALSO VERY SPACIOUS WITH TWO BEDROOMS AS WELL AS A FULL BATH. THIS HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER, IT IS PRICED TO SELL, PLEASE DON'T WAIT TO SEE THIS LOVELY HOME....BEFORE IT IS GONE. ***THE SELLERS ARE ALSO LOOKING TO SELL THEIR FURNITURE SO PLEASE TAKE NOTE OF THE LOVELY FURNISHINGS. HVAC IS NEWER 2-3 YEARS.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor - $399,000
