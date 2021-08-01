 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Devonshire - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Devonshire - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Devonshire - $225,000

Handyman Special! Farmhouse and Outbuildings on 29+ acres. Includes a pond some steps from house in backyard. Needs work to bring it back to it's original 1850's glory! Used to be a winery and farm. Property is being sold in strictly as is condition. Buyer is responsible or any inspections, repairs or required certifications.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News