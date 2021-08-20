Summertime Livin' is Ezzz . . . it's time to relax at your Seashore Oasis. The curb appeal alone will entice you to walk through the doors. Up stairs, down stairs, inside & out, everything will please you from one space to another. Relax on the beautiful front deck and gaze at the water and feel the cool summer breezes. Vacation in your own backyard with upper deck and lower patio paver area complete with a Fire Pit, and BBQ station that is completely surrounded by lush landscaping for optimal privacy. The Inside features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a formal, yet cozy Livingroom, a picture-perfect Diningroom, Gourmet Kitchen with an oversized island and an abundance of cabinetry. Adorning the split staircase with a cathedraled ceiling is a 2-story mural of the Brigantine Lighthouse. Master bedroom suite and 2 of the 3 additional bedrooms all have private balconies with water views. This home is Seasoned with Comfort & Convenience. Located in a private cul-de-sac in the "Seapoint" area on the Southern-end of the Island. Come 'Sea' for yourself and then you, too, can begin Livin' the Dream....in Brigantine!
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $999,000
