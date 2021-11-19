4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $899,000

Another beauty from Haven Homes soon to be delivered to a lucky buyer! Currently under construction and estimated to be completed by March 2022 just in time for next summer! The pictures are of a similar home that Haven Homes has built. The views from the rear of the home are spectacular overlooking the golf course and the pond between the 15th & 16th holes. The home will have 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms with beautiful finishes. Come 'Sea' this one and don't forget to bring your golf clubs!