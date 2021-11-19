 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $899,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $899,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $899,000

Another beauty from Haven Homes soon to be delivered to a lucky buyer! Currently under construction and estimated to be completed by March 2022 just in time for next summer! The pictures are of a similar home that Haven Homes has built. The views from the rear of the home are spectacular overlooking the golf course and the pond between the 15th & 16th holes. The home will have 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms with beautiful finishes. Come 'Sea' this one and don't forget to bring your golf clubs!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News