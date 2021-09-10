NEW CONSTRUCTION, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, OVER 2,650 SQUARE FEET SITUATED ON A CORNER LOT (50 X 90). TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, (FRONT TO BACK STACKABLE) FULL HEIGHT BASEMENT 2 ZONE HVAC WITH WIFI THERMOSTATS, GE CAFE' APPLIANCES, KITCHEN CENTER ISLAND, LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, 1ST FLOOR JR SUITE WITH FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET, . MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN-CLOSET INCLUDING MODULAR SHELVING, MASTER BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, FULL BODY SHOWER. 2 NICE SIZE ADDITIONA BEDROOMS, REAR DECK AND FRONT BALCONY. OPTIONAL ITEMS INCLUDE FINISHED ATTIC (BONUS ROOM), APPROXIMATELY 435 SQUARE FEET, POWDER ROOM, WET BAR WITH BEVERAGE COOLER, A 3 OR 4 STOP ELEVATOR, VINLY FENCE. WALKABLE DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, GREAT PROPERTY FOR SUMMER LIVING AT THE BEACH. CALL NOW.
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $849,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The body of an unidentified person was found in a wooded area in the Whitesboro section of the township, police said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
Miss America will return to Atlantic City this week to celebrate its 100th anniversary — sort of.
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department hires more seasonal officers each summer than most New Jersey departments have full-time officer…
The bidding will be held from Oct. 11 to 13 at ten-x.com.
OCEAN CITY — At first glance, the money looked real, a $20 bill and a $10 bill stuck next to a Boardwalk railing on a Labor Day weekend evening.
- Updated
Wendy Fabietti and Israel “Izzy” Rodriguez know they have to meet some huge expectations when it comes to The Inn at Sugar Hill in Mays Landing.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE