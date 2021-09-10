4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $849,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, OVER 2,650 SQUARE FEET SITUATED ON A CORNER LOT (50 X 90). TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, (FRONT TO BACK STACKABLE) FULL HEIGHT BASEMENT 2 ZONE HVAC WITH WIFI THERMOSTATS, GE CAFE' APPLIANCES, KITCHEN CENTER ISLAND, LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, 1ST FLOOR JR SUITE WITH FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET, . MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN-CLOSET INCLUDING MODULAR SHELVING, MASTER BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, FULL BODY SHOWER. 2 NICE SIZE ADDITIONA BEDROOMS, REAR DECK AND FRONT BALCONY. OPTIONAL ITEMS INCLUDE FINISHED ATTIC (BONUS ROOM), APPROXIMATELY 435 SQUARE FEET, POWDER ROOM, WET BAR WITH BEVERAGE COOLER, A 3 OR 4 STOP ELEVATOR, VINLY FENCE. WALKABLE DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, GREAT PROPERTY FOR SUMMER LIVING AT THE BEACH. CALL NOW.