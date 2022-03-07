4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $825,000

Fabulous One-of-a-Kind Custom-built home by ZRM builders completed in 2021. The home was raised and brand new from the studs up. Open Layout with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. The Panoramic Views of the golf course area in front and back of the home are unobstructed. Engineered hardwood flooring, tile, open bright kitchen with Quartz countertops, Refrigerator- Frigidaire, Gas Stove – Frigidaire, Microwave - Sharp, Washer/Dryer- Maytag, full capacity., elite- ES-10 - steam shower, each bathroom is unique in design and each bedroom is meticulously furnished and the paint colors are serene and light. There are plantation shutters throughout with many great accent fixtures. Closet shelving, tankless water heater, recessed lighting throughout. Shiplap behind the fireplace and the bathroom. Alarm system, w/2 security cameras, electric fireplace, all new plumbing and heating, dual-zone and central air, ceiling fans. Flood insurance very low. The decks off the front and back of the home are perfect for gatherings or just having your coffee enjoying the sunrise or sunset. Outside fencing is added with exceptional landscaping. There is plenty of storage under this home to use, or you can set it up as another place for family entertaining. You won’t have to do a thing, so bring your fussiest buyers. The location alone is hard to find and only a few blocks to the beach. Now, this is Brigantine Living!