4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $799,900

JUST REDUCED! Seaside Living at its Best on Brigantine's Upper Eastside Golf Course. A top neighborhood on the island surrounded by bay, beach and golf course! Have it all, watch beautiful sunrises, sunsets and the waves roll in. Walk to the beach or seawall with peace and tranquility abound. Enjoy ocean breezes. This 3000+ sq ft luxury energy star home looks like new construction and is only 4 yrs young with many upgrades. 1st Fl has a Wide Open Floor Plan with connecting deck & can easily accommodate 25 people for after beach gatherings with a bedroom and full two bathrooms on 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen has an exceptionally huge & beautiful Custom Island with seating that flows right to the family room & outside deck for fabulous golf course views. Kitchen has Upgraded Cabinetry & Lighting. Cozy up to the fireplace on cool summer evenings. Massive amounts of storage and space for Home Office, 2nd Fl In-Law suite with multiple bedrooms. This one of a kind home includes 3000+ sq ft of cozy living space with huge garage ground floor area. Life is better at the beach.....