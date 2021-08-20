JUST REDUCED! Seaside Living at its Best on Brigantine's Upper Eastside Golf Course. A top neighborhood on the island surrounded by bay, beach and golf course! Have it all, watch beautiful sunrises, sunsets and the waves roll in. Walk to the beach or seawall with peace and tranquility abound. Enjoy ocean breezes. This 3000+ sq ft luxury energy star home looks like new construction and is only 4 yrs young with many upgrades. 1st Fl has a Wide Open Floor Plan with connecting deck & can easily accommodate 25 people for after beach gatherings with a bedroom and full two bathrooms on 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen has an exceptionally huge & beautiful Custom Island with seating that flows right to the family room & outside deck for fabulous golf course views. Kitchen has Upgraded Cabinetry & Lighting. Cozy up to the fireplace on cool summer evenings. Massive amounts of storage and space for Home Office, 2nd Fl In-Law suite with multiple bedrooms. This one of a kind home includes 3000+ sq ft of cozy living space with huge garage ground floor area. Life is better at the beach.....
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
TRENTON — Two State Police officers from Hammonton are out of jobs after filing false reports about their conduct during a bar fight in North …
New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.
ATLANTIC CITY — Melissa Oliver and Harriet Nucci were not friends before they sat in the shade of a tall barrier on the Boardwalk on Sunday af…
ATLANTIC CITY — Taxpayers and city employees will receive stipends from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Pla…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — In a too-familiar situation, members of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the township EMS squad responded to a two-car …
ATLANTIC CITY — Evan Burstein said the math simply worked out.
LINWOOD — As the first day of school looms a little closer, there are changes coming to Mainland Regional High School. Longtime members of the…
LONGPORT — The streak continued Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Although Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah of Authentic City Partners are transforming the Orange Loop by eliminating blight with n…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Critical race theory is not being taught in the township’s public schools, Superintendent Kim Gruccio told residents and…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE