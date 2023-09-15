JUST LISTED, Looking for your dream home near the beach? Look no further than this stunning, large 4 bed/2.5 bath home boasting 2200 sq ft of living space and situated on an expansive 17000 sq ft golf course lot. (Possibilty of 3 lots) With its pristine built-in pool complete with a new liner and pump, you'll enjoy countless hours of refreshing dips and ultimate relaxation. The home also features a convenient 2 car garage, perfect for storing all your beach gear or your vehicles. Inside, you'll find ample living space with plenty of options for customizing to your specific taste. Whether you're looking to create your own dream home or capitalize on the thriving short-term rental market, this double lot property offers endless options! Enjoy the benefits of living close to the beach, with plenty of shopping and dining options nearby. Don't miss this opportunity to own the largest lot available on the island, a rare gem in an ideal location with loads of potential. The house is being emptied of all furniture and personal belongings. Book your showing today!