This home is a GEM, nestled on a quiet & family friendly street across from the Links Golf Course and is a pleasure to own! Fine upgrades & stylish architecture throughout combines with abundant space that family and guests will appreciate. The large living room flows nicely into the centered eat-in kitchen, which has gorgeous granite counters, SS appliances, & counter seating. The family room features a wonderful & cozy fireplace complete with built-in shelves & custom cabinetry, and both the living and family room have gleaming hardwood floors. The 2nd floor is home to 4 bedrooms, including a two master on-suites. The exterior is just as nice & immaculate, and features a fenced in yard with sprinklers, and backyard deck with remote control awning. Additional shed with two utility sheds for plenty of storage, and the two-car garage allows for plenty of room for beach/boating/fishing gear/golf cart. Also features: solar system/panels, and multi-zoned heating/air. All this, located within a close proximity to the beach, bay, Farmers Market, and Links Golf Course.... solar only $134 mo. 12 months of electric bills available for review to show HUGE savings !!!