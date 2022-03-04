JUST REDUCED, Beach House with Lots of Options...Not just a Beach House but a Home with generous room dimensions amazing space for ALL. This property features two beautiful master bedrooms, four cozy bedrooms total with option for a home office. Work from home at the beach! Updated kitchen with upgraded appliances and new granite counter tops...JUST GORGEOUS! Kick back and relax by the fire on those cool nights or spread out in the large living room. Close proximity to the Beach, Golf Course, the Bay and fenced in yard. Summer Rental Income Possibilities. You can hear the ocean waves at night in this peaceful quiet safe neighborhood. So Many options here at your FOREVER HOME AT THE SHORE.
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $734,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At a 3rd Ward public safety meeting Thursday night, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said as recently as Wednesday night he was getting complaints of…
Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked to be let out of the lease for this year. He said F…
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski’s fundraising golf tournament is leaving Atlantic County.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man last week after officers found drugs in his vehicle.
ATLANTIC CITY — Travis Lunn takes over Atlantic City’s top-performing casino as its two newest competitors are surging in the market. But far …
OCEAN CITY — Several members of the Ocean City High School girls basketball team challenged the treatment by their coaches, taking their compl…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Demolition at the former B.L. England power plant could begin as early as next week, but don’t expect the very visible coolin…
A lot of people roll into Atlantic City touting the next game changer.
In 1985, George Bratsenis was behind bars, facing trial in New Jersey for a run of audacious jewelry store heists. But he had cooked up an ela…
MAYS LANDING — Laurie Zaleski is still waiting for somebody to shake her awake from this dream she’s having.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE