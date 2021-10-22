Immaculate 4 BR 3 BA upgraded home on huge 97x125 lot (subdividable w planning board approval). Features an oversized 30x28 2-car garage (10ft wide doors) w inside hose-bib & an additional bonus 38x28 storage area w utility sink. Off-street parking for 8 additional cars, boat, jet skis & more. Rear yard offers room for pool, cabana, fire pit... Public boat ramp & Elks Club just around the corner. This 2100 sq ft raised ranch has an elevator from garage to laundry rm. Enclosed outdoor shower w custom fixtures, covered front composite deck & generous 16x16 partially covered rear composite deck. Entire property has been graded & fitted w french drains & river rock has been installed. The interior of this bright tasteful home boasts COREtec waterproof flooring in LR, FR, kitchen & hall. 2 private master suites w ensuite baths & 2 additional BRs & huge hall bath. Gorgeous center island kitchen w black SS appliances, granite, deep SS sink, Wellborn Forest soft close cabinetry & plenty of room for table & chairs. LR / FR opens onto rear deck. All 3 BR's have marble vanities, Kohler & Grohe fixtures & durable vinyl tile flooring. Entire house has spray foam insulation both underneath & in the attic to reduce utility costs & moisture infiltration, foundation exterior is sealed, all new exterior lighting, all rooms have an abundance of recessed lighting & are prewired for ceiling fans. Smart home features; Wi-FI thermostat, garage doors, lighting, Ring DB. Truly a move-in property!!
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $729,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
I'm calling it, the warm season of 2021 ended Saturday. Welcome to the cool season in South Jersey where yes, we'll still have days in the 70s in the coming weeks, but it won't come with that humid air as 60s become the norm.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
ATLANTIC CITY — The term “food desert” hangs over efforts to bring a full-service grocery store back to Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE