4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $729,900

Immaculate 4 BR 3 BA upgraded home on huge 97x125 lot (subdividable w planning board approval). Features an oversized 30x28 2-car garage (10ft wide doors) w inside hose-bib & an additional bonus 38x28 storage area w utility sink. Off-street parking for 8 additional cars, boat, jet skis & more. Rear yard offers room for pool, cabana, fire pit... Public boat ramp & Elks Club just around the corner. This 2100 sq ft raised ranch has an elevator from garage to laundry rm. Enclosed outdoor shower w custom fixtures, covered front composite deck & generous 16x16 partially covered rear composite deck. Entire property has been graded & fitted w french drains & river rock has been installed. The interior of this bright tasteful home boasts COREtec waterproof flooring in LR, FR, kitchen & hall. 2 private master suites w ensuite baths & 2 additional BRs & huge hall bath. Gorgeous center island kitchen w black SS appliances, granite, deep SS sink, Wellborn Forest soft close cabinetry & plenty of room for table & chairs. LR / FR opens onto rear deck. All 3 BR's have marble vanities, Kohler & Grohe fixtures & durable vinyl tile flooring. Entire house has spray foam insulation both underneath & in the attic to reduce utility costs & moisture infiltration, foundation exterior is sealed, all new exterior lighting, all rooms have an abundance of recessed lighting & are prewired for ceiling fans. Smart home features; Wi-FI thermostat, garage doors, lighting, Ring DB. Truly a move-in property!!

