4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $719,900

Great location, with spectacular views. This four-bedroom two-and-a-half bath two-story home is located in the sea point section (South End) of the island with unobstructed views of the Safe Harbor Bay. Large living room with fireplace, dining room, an eat-in kitchen and utility room are located on the first floor. The second floor offers a large master suite and three additional bedrooms. Walk to guarded beaches and the popular COVE area. The 4x4 Beach Entrance is also located nearby. Easy to show call today and make your appointment.