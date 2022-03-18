Happy St Patricks Day price reduction!, Big Beach House with Lots of Options...Not just a Beach House but a Home with generous room dimensions amazing space for ALL. This property features two beautiful master bedrooms, four cozy bedrooms total with option for a home office. Work from home at the beach! Updated kitchen with upgraded appliances and new granite counter tops...JUST GORGEOUS! Kick back and relax by the fire on those cool nights or spread out in the large living room. Close proximity to the Beach, Golf Course, the Bay and fenced in yard. Summer Rental Income Possibilities. You can hear the ocean waves at night in this peaceful quiet safe neighborhood. So Many options here at your FOREVER HOME AT THE SHORE.
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $709,900
