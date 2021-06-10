 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $689,900

BEACH BLOCK in prestigious Sea Point Area! ONLY 11 HOUSES FROM THE BEACH! Beautiful single family home featuring 4 BR/3 BA with open floor plan. The first level features living room, upgraded kitchen with new cabinetry, ST Steel Appliances, granite countertops, porcelain tile floor, DR, FR, 3BR/2Ba, Laundry Rm, Utility RM, Outside Shower, large shed, & patio. There is also a separate guest suite with private LR, kitchenette, full bath, 2 decks & lots of off street parking. Two Zone Gas heat & central air., Navien on demands forced air & hot water - high efficiency system. This home has been lovingly cared for & upgraded including: newer roof & siding, new carpeting, engineered HW Floors, porcelain tile, Navien on demand Hot Water System, 2 zone CA & Gas heat, Gas fireplace. 2200 Sq Ft of Living space! Partially furnished. Beautifully landscaped, maintenance free. Just reduced! And still time to get in for the summer season!!! SELLER TO PROVIDE 1 YR HOME WARRANTY! View More

