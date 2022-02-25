Spacious two story home located on the golf course with beautiful views. This home features two zone hot water baseboard gas heat and central air, with open floor plan. Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 car garage, large front porch and rear deck with above ground pool. Fenced in back yard. All four bedrooms are very spacious. This home is also just a short walk to Beach.
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $675,000
-
- Updated
