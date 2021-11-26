 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $654,900

Unique property must see! Completely done over Split level with in laws quarter 's. Main house is three bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. First floor features a large living and dining room with bamboo flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Full bath with shower on first floor. Beautiful 2 story IN LAWS QUARTER with its own entrance. Features a open floor plan with living room which has a fire place, dinning room and 1/2 bath on first floor. 2nd floor is master bedroom with walk in closet. Birds eye view of the bay. Chair lift !!!!! House has solar panels and a above ground pool. This is truly a must see one of a kind. Plenty of storage under house has also been raised. Open house Saturday 10/9 10am -3pm

