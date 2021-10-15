 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $649,900

South End Beauty !! Large Single Family - very well loved and meticulous, 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths - Master BR on 1st Floor - HUGE Lot - all fenced in backyard - 78 x 125 Irregular lot - Above Ground pool, Hot Tub, Shed, large decking for outdoor entertaining / BBQ , Central A/C , Gas Heat, Gas Stove , Newer Bath, and newer Appliances , New Sliders, New Front Storm Door , large Laundry Room, lots of Closet space and attic/ storage space , Freshly Painted - Come See Before Too Late !!

