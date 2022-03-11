4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $599,999

BRAND NEW ROOF WITH 2O YEAR WARRANTY! Ready for the Ultimate Shore House? This sprawling 4 bedroom / 3 bath house features a Junior Suite on the first floor, 2 bedrooms and a full bath, and a private ensuite on the second floor complete with bedroom / living room area and full bath. Made for entertaining, everything in this house is durable and sustainable. Several features have been added / upgraded over the past few years including a contemporary kitchen, vinyl flooring, remodeled bathrooms, Trex front porch, & solar panels. Plenty of storage with three attics, a utility room, a laundry room / pantry, and an attached garage. Low bills with the solar panels (Only $118/mo) and an insulated fire place plus gas AND electric heat. Sit on your back deck and enjoy the ocean breeze or have a game of corn hole in the sizable back yard. Parking isn't a problem with a horseshoe driveway and plenty of street parking minus the crowds. Prime Location just blocks to the beach, golf course, school, and one block to the Farmers Market! Needs some cosmetic TLC... Owner is offering a $10,000 credit for paint and new carpeting!