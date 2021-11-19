4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $599,000

Turn-key & move-in ready! Offered furnished this desirable two-story single family 4 bedroom home is located in a residential neighborhood in the sought after southern end of the island. An abundance of windows in the bonus room allows for plenty of natural sunlight and views overlooking the yard. Generous 60 x 100 lot tastefully landscaped with a fenced in yard, outdoor shower, shed and sprinkler system. Store all the beach chairs, toys and yard equipment in the shed and enjoy the privacy of the backyard with lush lawn & plenty of room for recreation & entertaining. The 2nd level deck off the primary bedroom is the ideal to watch the sunsets & firework displays in the summer. Recent upgrades include new siding, windows and exterior doors. See associated documents for a list of home features. Imagine the possibilities year-round living, vacation home or rental investment. Don't miss this opportunity to own a home in Brigantine - an island you'll love for life.