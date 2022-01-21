 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $569,900

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $569,900

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $569,900

4 bedroom, 2 full bath 1625 square foot mint condition ranch with gas heat, central air, full appliance package, upgraded laminate floors, lots of windows, ceiling fans in every room, two spacious decks, shed for storage, outside shower and it's located less than 3 blocks from the beach!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News