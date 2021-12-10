 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $569,900

Beautifully remodeled Brigantine Gem across from the golf course. Move right in. Home has over 3000 square feet of living space. New flooring was installed throughout, Vinyl on first floor and Carpet upstairs. The kitchen and baths were totally remodeled. Clean beautiful tile showers. Hurry, won't last long. Schedule your appointments now

