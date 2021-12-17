 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $549,999

Ready for the Ultimate Shore House? This sprawling 4 bedroom / 3 bath house features a Junior Suite on the first floor, 2 bedrooms and a full bath, and a private ensuite on the second floor complete with bedroom / living room area and full bath. Made for entertaining, everything in this house is durable and sustainable. Several features have been added / upgraded over the past few years including a contemporary kitchen, vinyl flooring, remodeled bathrooms, Trex front porch, & solar panels. Plenty of storage with three attics, a utility room, a laundry room / pantry, and an attached garage. Low bills with the solar panels (Only $118/mo) and an insulated fire place plus gas AND electric heat. Sit on your back deck and enjoy the ocean breeze or have a game of corn hole in the sizable back yard. Parking isn't a problem with a horseshoe driveway and plenty of street parking minus the crowds. Prime Location just blocks to the beach, golf course, school, and one block to the Farmers Market!

