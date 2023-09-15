Classic 1950''s Beach Home located on a 50 x 100 lot on the Golf Course. This bright and cheery home puts you in the vacation mode from the minute you approach it's welcoming colorful exterior. The wrap-around front deck is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or an afternoon cocktail while greeting neighbors out walking in this friendly neighborhood. The current owners love it so much they are only moving across the street. Enter to a large screened front porch and an open interior living area with vaulted ceilings. Ample kitchen space and a full dining area complement the four bedrooms and provide room for all! Exit to the back yard and discover the unique fully functional outdoor bath with claw-foot tub and shower. There is a patio area with direct gas hook up for your summer BBQ and plenty of room to add a pool. There is an enclosed utility room with a workshop and ample storage for all of your beach items. New rain-spouting and chimney cap recently added. All appliances are included in the sale. LOW taxes too!! Put this on your "Must See" list before it is gone!