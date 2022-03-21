4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $5,000

Updated Split level house on the water with fantastic sunsets and views of the Atlantic City skyline. Spacious kitchen with dining area and large family room. Master Bedroom suite contains updated bathroom with 2 sinks and large walk in closet. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms with queen beds and 4th bedroom with twin beds that share a hall bath. Large deck with table and chairs that can easily accommodate 6 guests. Fenced in back yard and huge garage offering plenty of storage. House available June 18 - July 2nd, rent for 1 or 2 weeks.