4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $475,000

New to the market is this nicely kept Cape Cod with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, central air, gas heat, fireplace, updated kitchen (granite counters) and baths, fenced yard, large rear deck with electric retractable awing, natural gas inline stainless-steel grill is included as well as the above ground pool. Just bring your finishing touches to make this your own beach house getaway. Get in now to enjoy the warm summer and ocean breezes coming soon.