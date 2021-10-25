 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $449,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $449,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $449,000

AMAZING LOCATION!!! This home offers breathtaking views overlooking a beautiful golf course with a pond located in a quiet/friendly neighborhood. Complete privacy and a brand new fenced in yard. Outside newly remodeled with new roofing, siding, 2 trec decks (front & back), full size garage, and solar panels installed. 4 bedrooms, 2 full size bathrooms, one with a jacuzzi, living room and family room with French doors entry, full size kitchen with a dining room area, as well as brand new washer and dryer. Less then 5 mins to beach and casinos!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News