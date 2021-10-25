4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $449,000

AMAZING LOCATION!!! This home offers breathtaking views overlooking a beautiful golf course with a pond located in a quiet/friendly neighborhood. Complete privacy and a brand new fenced in yard. Outside newly remodeled with new roofing, siding, 2 trec decks (front & back), full size garage, and solar panels installed. 4 bedrooms, 2 full size bathrooms, one with a jacuzzi, living room and family room with French doors entry, full size kitchen with a dining room area, as well as brand new washer and dryer. Less then 5 mins to beach and casinos!!