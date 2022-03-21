4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $4,200

Welcome to this lovely vacation rental. This 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath is more spacious than you realize. Everything is on one floor and is very open to entertain with your family. Kitchen is fully stocked, 2 Full Size Refrigerators (great for large families), Dishwasher, Gas Stove,Toaster, Blender, Crock Pot, Mixer & Outdoor Propane Grill. 5 Smart Tvs for all your streaming services. 1 King Bed, 2 Queen Beds and 2 Twin. Large Sectional couch in living room does pull out to a Queen Sleeper. Outside you will find a large Front Deck (with awning), enclosed shower and Fire Pit to sit around at night. A short walk to the Roosevelt Beach where you can wash off from a day in the sun, sand and sea. Saturdays enjoy the Farmers Market that is within walking distance. Like to GOLF? Enjoy all Brigantine has to offer at the Brigantine Links. Some beach equipment and bikes will be available to you to use to enjoy your vacation. Weeks are booking up...so secure your week today!