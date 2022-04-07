 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,000

Now Renting Summer 2022 for 3,000/week. Stay a week or stay the whole summer in this Roomy 4 Bedroom House with lots of entertaining space and two large yards including a fenced in area. Weekly Rental Rates : 3,000/week Monthly Rental Rates: 15,000/mo Whole Summer : $45,000 Half Summer: $22,500 4 Night Weekend Rates Available starting at $1600

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News