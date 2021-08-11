4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $2,500,000

Discover your own private sanctuary in this luxurious oceanfront home which provides pure relaxation and indulgence of the senses with the sights and sounds of the sea! The gorgeous interior combines both classic and sophisticated elements, sumptuously tiled bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen with a large island perfect for seating extra guests, tiled floors and much more you just have to see. Multiple windows allows for expansive, breathtaking ocean views, as well as from the 2nd and 3rd floor decks. There is room for everyone in the great room, family room, 4 bedrooms, plus an office area that could be converted to 5th bedroom and 5 and a half bathrooms. All this, right across from one of Brigantine's finest beaches along Ocean Avenue! You and your family deserve this extraordinary oceanfront home!