SHOWS LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION Completely Remodeled Bayfront!!! A Stunner! Enjoy amazing, tranquil bay views from this spacious 3296 sq ft home, which is also so close to the beach and includes a dock & boat slip! This beautiful home is truly made for both entertaining and everyday living, with plenty of space and boasts either bay or golf course views from every room. The luxurious & modern updates include: luxury vinyl flooring, tile & quartz throughout the bathrooms & kitchen, new Anderson windows throughout , new siding, and individual gas hot water baseboard heat in each room, & more. The interior also features multiple family rooms including a formal living room complete with a cozy fireplace; a nice dining area, and a very spacious Florida room. There is one spacious bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor, and 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on the second floor! The master bedroom suite is expansive , sweeping from the front of the home to the back of the home and perfect for unwinding after a fun day at the beach or bay. Enjoy the outdoors from the large back deck and fenced in back yard, or partake in various water activities such as boating, fishing & kayaking from your dock and boat slip! Located right across from the 12th st North bay, and just a few short blocks to the Seawall and beach! This property is immaculate and ready for new owners.