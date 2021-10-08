4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,399,900

JUST REDUCED! ONE OF A KIND DIRECT BAY FRONT in Brigantine Beach! This one of a kind home captures sweeping bay views & AC skyline views from every vantage point on both decks. Situated on one of Brigantine's coveted Bay Front properties known as, The Gold Coast, this spectacular home has four bedrooms and four baths and deep water with complete protection from storms and tidal currents. The backyard is an oasis with a colossal hot tub, large partially covered upper deck and huge lower deck. The deep water docks are better than an exclusive marina with four slips and room for jet skis, kayaks, paddle boards and more. Step out back for Outdoor Paradise & Summer Fun with two tier decks great for entertaining & equipped w/ a grand Hot Tub Capturing the best Sunsets in Brigantine.