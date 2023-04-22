NEW CONSTRUCTION - Will be ready in 2 months. Built by HERNDON HOMES. 4 bedroom / 4 bath plus 2 bonus rooms! Beach & AC Skyline Views from 2 Decks! Only 1 1/2 short blocks to the beach. ELEVATOR, Open floor plan - Great Room - with large living room area with gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, center island, quartz countertops, upgraded GE Cafe Stainless Steel appliance package, walk-in pantry and a spacious dining area. House features a beautiful master suite with Luxury Spa Bathroom, Large walk-in closet with custom closet organization, plus an additional closet. Home also has a Jr Master Suite and 2 more bedrooms (4 total). Three of the bedrooms have their own bathrooms. Large Laundry Room with Front Load Washer & Dryer, tankless water heater & attic storage. Gas Heat. Central Air. House has a large 2 car garage, 2 Bonus Rooms and a driveway. Enclosed Outside Shower. White Privacy Fencing. Professionally Landscaped. Square footage - 2,750 living space, 489 sq decks, 823 sq ft garage & storage area. Total building area of 3966 sq ft. Pictures shown are another competed Herndon Home. More pictures to be added. This home will be done soon and ready for summer occupancy. Taxes to be determined. 10-year home warranty. Don't miss the chance to own this beautiful 4 Bedroom / 4 bath new construction home with an elevator, walking distance to the beach with Ocean & AC Skyline views and be in it THIS SUMMER! Call today for showing.