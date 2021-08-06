The Perfect Coastal Residence! Amazing Ocean & Atlantic City Views, One Of Brigantine's Pristine Beaches & Wild Life Preserve. This Home Is Coming Fully Furnished with Custom Window Treatments. A Myriad Custom Finishes, Crown Molding, Kitchen Has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops W/ Seating & A New Luxurious Master Bathroom. Featuring 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Oversized Garage, New White Vinyl Fence To Be Installed . Three Bedrooms On The First Floor, Master Bedroom & Open Floor Living W/ Cathedral Ceiling On The Second Floor. Gas Fireplace & Gas Grill, Motorized Retractable Awing, Outside Shower, Lawn Irrigation, Vinyl Siding, 2 Large Decks, Freshly Painted & Plenty Of Storage! Home Is Located on a Quiet & Tranquil Street. Very Easy To Show & Call The Listing Agents For More Details!!
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,300,000
