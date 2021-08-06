 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,300,000

The Perfect Coastal Residence! Amazing Ocean & Atlantic City Views, One Of Brigantine's Pristine Beaches & Wild Life Preserve. This Home Is Coming Fully Furnished with Custom Window Treatments. A Myriad Custom Finishes, Crown Molding, Kitchen Has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops W/ Seating & A New Luxurious Master Bathroom. Featuring 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Oversized Garage, New White Vinyl Fence To Be Installed . Three Bedrooms On The First Floor, Master Bedroom & Open Floor Living W/ Cathedral Ceiling On The Second Floor. Gas Fireplace & Gas Grill, Motorized Retractable Awing, Outside Shower, Lawn Irrigation, Vinyl Siding, 2 Large Decks, Freshly Painted & Plenty Of Storage! Home Is Located on a Quiet & Tranquil Street. Very Easy To Show & Call The Listing Agents For More Details!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News