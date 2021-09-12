This home is a split level fully furnished house on the water with a scenic view of the Atlantic City skyline. Located on a quiet street with a boat dock featuring an option for your four legged fury friend to swim and a ramp to exit. You will have the best of both worlds being a few blocks from the beach and only minutes away from the Atlantic City restaurant/nightlife. This fully furnished house has a RIPARIAN GRANT, boat slips, a back deck and a grass area all fenced in for safety and privacy. You can fish and crab from the deck! Private parking is available as well as a dock with multiple access points from the house and street. This is a clean and vacation-ready house with fresh linens and towels, new appliances, an outdoor grill, deck furniture and a gorgeous view! This home has 4 bedrooms: • Two master bedrooms -first is lower level w/ a master bath, king bed and view of the A/C skyline • Second has view of the A/C skyline and a walk in closet • Third has two double beds • Fourth has a queen bed The family room looks out over the AC skyline and includes a flat screen TV, area w/ a desk and also a game area.
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,269,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City is set to close by the end of the month, the restaurant’s owners said Friday.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The body of an unidentified person was found in a wooded area in the Whitesboro section of the township, police said Thursday.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Tilton Inn on Saturday afternoon.
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
ATLANTIC CITY — Now that the extra unemployment benefits issued during the COVID-19 pandemic have expired, officials in the casino and hospita…
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department hires more seasonal officers each summer than most New Jersey departments have full-time officer…
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
WILDWOOD — Roar to the Shore is no more, but that won’t necessarily keep the bikers away this weekend.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE