4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,269,999

This home is a split level fully furnished house on the water with a scenic view of the Atlantic City skyline. Located on a quiet street with a boat dock featuring an option for your four legged fury friend to swim and a ramp to exit. You will have the best of both worlds being a few blocks from the beach and only minutes away from the Atlantic City restaurant/nightlife. This fully furnished house has a RIPARIAN GRANT, boat slips, a back deck and a grass area all fenced in for safety and privacy. You can fish and crab from the deck! Private parking is available as well as a dock with multiple access points from the house and street. This is a clean and vacation-ready house with fresh linens and towels, new appliances, an outdoor grill, deck furniture and a gorgeous view! This home has 4 bedrooms: • Two master bedrooms -first is lower level w/ a master bath, king bed and view of the A/C skyline • Second has view of the A/C skyline and a walk in closet • Third has two double beds • Fourth has a queen bed The family room looks out over the AC skyline and includes a flat screen TV, area w/ a desk and also a game area.

