Some great things only come to you once in your life!! Well here is one of those things!! Curb Appeal, Location, Newness & Beauty !! Just steps from the southern beach is this beautiful 4 year NEW (Never Rented) 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath “Fee Simple End Unit” Townhome. Let’s take the “4-Stop” elevator to the top floor Primary Suite. You will find an extra-large bedroom, with a relaxing sitting area, Walk-In closet with California Closet Custom shelves, workspace for the “Work From Home” person and a beautiful bath with Heated floors. Walk out the sliding doors onto your covered private balcony to enjoy some intimate conversation time with your partner. The abundantly sized attic area is in the rear. Take the wood stairs or the elevator to the 2nd floor where you find a Corner gas fireplace as the focal point of the large “OPEN” Floorplan. Consisting of the Living room, Kitchen with white cabinetry, Granite counters with much room to work, large island, stainless appliances, Pantry and a Dining area where everyone is part of the fun. Natural light flows through all the windows of the Living room, Kitchen and bedrooms. Off the living room is another covered balcony. Down the hall you will find 2 large bedrooms and a full tiled bath. Out the rear door sits a Fiberglass deck that can be covered by a Sun Setter Awning. Barbecue, and entertain your guest while enjoying the lights of the Casinos. Next, the 1st floor, you find a X-Large 4th bedroom, Full Tiled Bath, Laundry area and great storage closet with custom shelves. Now you are back to where you started, the 1.5 car epoxy floored garage has room for your car, motorcycle and beachware. An owner clubhouse located in between the 2 buildings is available for your use. Do you play Pickleball, Tennis? No car is needed to get there as they are located along with Basketball and Baseball on the next block. The community center loaded with activities is just behind you. Now, all you need to do is move in, relax and go to the beach as the HOA takes care of the grass cutting, mulching and snow removal. OPEN HOUSE Saturday 08/12 from 11 to 3