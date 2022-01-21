 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven Boro - $1,899,000

This very unique home is a rare find in Beach Haven! All one floor living in this deceiving, well maintained "L shaped ranch, which sits on a 72x85 Oceanside lot. Location, location, location This spacious home is located up the street from Fantasy Island Amusement Park and only a few houses from the beach. Recent updates include newer windows, siding, paver driveway & patio, and outside shower. This home features a Master Suite with full bath and sitting area; 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full baths. The potential for a 5th bedroom is disguised in the current den/sitting room. The spacious Living Rm includes a wood burning fireplace. A Formal Dining Area extends into a comfortable size Family Rm, which leads to the den. Exit from the Eat-in-Kitchen (or den) out to a private fenced in back yard, with a paver patio which has a retractable awning, a large stone fire pit and sitting area. This is truly a one of a kind home. You do not want to miss out on this rare find!

