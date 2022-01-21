This very unique home is a rare find in Beach Haven! All one floor living in this deceiving, well maintained "L shaped ranch, which sits on a 72x85 Oceanside lot. Location, location, location This spacious home is located up the street from Fantasy Island Amusement Park and only a few houses from the beach. Recent updates include newer windows, siding, paver driveway & patio, and outside shower. This home features a Master Suite with full bath and sitting area; 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full baths. The potential for a 5th bedroom is disguised in the current den/sitting room. The spacious Living Rm includes a wood burning fireplace. A Formal Dining Area extends into a comfortable size Family Rm, which leads to the den. Exit from the Eat-in-Kitchen (or den) out to a private fenced in back yard, with a paver patio which has a retractable awning, a large stone fire pit and sitting area. This is truly a one of a kind home. You do not want to miss out on this rare find!
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven Boro - $1,899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dead body was found this week near the Walmart at the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, police said.
OCEAN CITY — A city man has died after he was hit by a car driven by a Philadelphia man with a suspended driver's license last week, officials…
CAPE MAY — An incredible family story continues in this Victorian seaside city, but for the first time in 55 years, that story will not includ…
Luxurious Linwood home abounds with quality and character of one of the nation’s most esteemed architects
Anyone with even an inkling of knowledge about architecture would likely recognize the name Frank Lloyd Wright as being among the most revered…
More dangerous winter weather is set to hit New Jersey, and state officials are again cautioning residents to be weary of power outages and ha…
- Updated
When you walk into Izzy’s Steak & Seafood House at The Inn at Sugar Hill, you obviously feel the warmth, charm and beauty of a place that has endured for more than 170 years in Mays Landing.
ATLANTIC CITY — Camden County insurance company owner and Democratic Party power broker George E. Norcross III wants to take Formica Brothers’…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters battling freezing temperatures extinguished a house fire late Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Fire Road.
VINELAND — A 19-year-old city man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Wawa last week, the Cumberland …
ATLANTIC CITY — Bart Blatstein, the owner of the Showboat hotel and other sites in the resort, is aware some critics think he is moving too sl…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE