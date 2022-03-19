 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $65,000

Rate is Monthly. Avail May, June and July; Coastal family home away from home, built by acclaimed local builder,Erik Johnson, in 2018. So close to all of the action in Beach Haven. A five minute walk in either direction brings you to the pristine seventh avenue beach, Bay Village, Fantasy Island, great local restaurants and boutiques. Feel like staying home? No amenity has been spared. Relax poolside, in your in ground pool, while entertaining family and friends, outdoors, featuring a gourmet outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and large screen TV.

