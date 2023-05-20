Beautiful Reverse Living Beach House in LEHYC. Ocean side, 6th from the most popular surfing beach on LBI. Mostly furnished. Open concept upper level. Gourmet kitchen. Five burner range with hood. Over the range pot filler. Center island with under the counter microwave. Stainless steel appliances. LG refrigerator. Dishwasher. Garbage disposal. Quartz countertops throughout. Walk-in pantry. Ample closet space to store all of your gourmet cooking tools. Pottery Barn dining set. Half bath. Gas fireplace with custom made hearth and shelving. Upper front porch with ocean views. Rooftop deck with ocean and bay views. Large canopy covered deck off of the kitchen. Weber gas grill and gas outlet. Hose bib. Lower level: Four ample bedrooms and two full baths. Laundry room with GE washer & dryer
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $2,299,000
