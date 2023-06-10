Beautiful Reverse Living Beach House in LEHYC. Ocean side, 6th from the most popular surfing beach on LBI. Mostly furnished. Open concept upper level. Gourmet kitchen. Five burner range with hood. Over the range pot filler. Center island with under the counter microwave. Stainless steel appliances. LG refrigerator. Dishwasher. Garbage disposal. Quartz countertops throughout. Walk-in pantry. Ample closet space to store all of your gourmet cooking tools. Pottery Barn dining set. Half bath. Gas fireplace with custom made hearth and shelving. Upper front porch with ocean views. Rooftop deck with ocean and bay views. Large canopy covered deck off of the kitchen. Weber gas grill and gas outlet. Hose bib. Lower level: Four ample bedrooms and two full baths. Laundry room with GE washer & dryer
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $2,199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 52-foot vessel carrying seven people partially sank at the Avalon Yacht Club on Tuesday after striking the Townsends Inlet Bridge overnight,…
Note: This story has been updated to correct a previous report of an official opening date.
Greece is famous for its ancient sites. But the country's Culture Ministry says the oldest of them all, dating to the time of modern humans' h…
A Linwood man involved in a health care fraud scheme the federal government says swindled state benefits plans out of about $50 million was se…
OCEAN CITY — As Mayor Jay Gillian rolled out new rules aimed at curbing crowds of unruly teens in the resort, he said multiple times he would …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE