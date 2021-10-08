4 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,999,999

Beautifully maintained home in Beach Haven's Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club (LEHYC) area. Reversed living with an open concept kitchen, living area, half bath and master suite are on the third level. The second level offers 3 bedrooms, full family room, and 1 & 1/2 baths. Three stop elevator for easy access. Full garage on the ground level. An enclosed shower and changing room also on the ground level with direct access to the garage. Brand new roof and hot water heater. This lovingly cared for home is just steps from the best beach on all of LBI and has never been a rental. Enjoy the unimpeded ocean views from the large rooftop deck. The home comes fully furnished. New roof, hot water heater, & washer/dryer. Room for a pool in the back yard. Survey on file.